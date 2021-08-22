Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge Which Should Be An Olympic Sport
The hood will come up with its own games for entertainment. Numerous videos began being shared on social media of individuals attempting to walk on stacked crates like a pyramid without any rhyme or reason. The Crate Challenge has caused plenty of potential injuries, comedy and then some over the course of the last few days with many people asking one question — who in the hell had all these crates sitting around?theboxhouston.com
