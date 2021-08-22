Impromptu Trash Bag Butt Mud-Guards. Almost Famous. Dull Day Image Processing. And East Pond Phalaropes

Which of today’s five featured images do you like best? All are invited to leave a comment and let us know why they made their choice. Saturday morning at the East Pond was very good, but with large groups of birders visiting on the weekend along with a few photographers, photography was not as good as it had been on the previous morning. With lots of birders around you do not have as much freedom to approach the completely tame birds as you do when there is nobody else around. Most of the birders that we ran into had no problem flushing the birds that we had approached so closely and carefully by butt crawling. Without getting pissed off at all, I suggested several things that they could do to minimize disturbance of the birds. The response? “I’ve been doing this for 25 years.” They went on, 100% ignored my suggestions (stay close to the reeds and hold your tripods — they all had spotting scopes, in front front of you rather than on your shoulder), and flushed the birds when they came upon to the next photographer …