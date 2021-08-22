Cancel
Impromptu Trash Bag Butt Mud-Guards. Almost Famous. Dull Day Image Processing. And East Pond Phalaropes

birdsasart-blog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich of today’s five featured images do you like best? All are invited to leave a comment and let us know why they made their choice. Saturday morning at the East Pond was very good, but with large groups of birders visiting on the weekend along with a few photographers, photography was not as good as it had been on the previous morning. With lots of birders around you do not have as much freedom to approach the completely tame birds as you do when there is nobody else around. Most of the birders that we ran into had no problem flushing the birds that we had approached so closely and carefully by butt crawling. Without getting pissed off at all, I suggested several things that they could do to minimize disturbance of the birds. The response? “I’ve been doing this for 25 years.” They went on, 100% ignored my suggestions (stay close to the reeds and hold your tripods — they all had spotting scopes, in front front of you rather than on your shoulder), and flushed the birds when they came upon to the next photographer …

Photography

Shockingly Amazing: JBWR East Pond and a1 AF. And a Bedford Canon RF Wide Angle Lens Screw-up ...

As I had hoped, the East Pond was better than it had been in a decade. The water level is perfect with acres of exposed mud flats. There were dozens of Lesser Yellowlegs, two Wilson’s Phalaropes – a juvie and an adult molting to winter plumage, hundreds of juvenile Short-billed Dowitchers, good numbers of Least and Semipalmated Sandpipers (both ages), a few white-rumps, a single young Greater Yellowlegs, and several dozen adult and fresh juvenile Semipalmated Plovers. All of the bird’s were ridiculously tame. We even did some flight photography with the 600 f/4s. All in all, it was thrilling.
Photography

Bird Photography Teacher Learns From Student ...

Which of today’s four, very strong featured images is the best? All are invited to leave a comment and let us know why they made their choice. Thanks to the many who left thoughtful comments on yesterday’s shorebird images. This Just In. Please note that clicking on each blog image...
Food & Drinks

Sipping ...

As detailed in the opening of yesterday’s blog post, Friday morning was challenging at best. I kept very few images from a very short session. Today’s featured image was my favorite. Today is Saturday 28 August 2021; we may be headed to Plumb Beach to look for the reported Buff-breasted Sandpiper. Wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, I hope that you too have a great day.
