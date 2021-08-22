Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Still No. 1 Hero With $19M, ‘Paw Patrol’ Opens to Solid $13M
It’s official: 20th Century and Disney’s Free Guy is a box office hit despite the ongoing pandemic and Hurricane Henri in the Northeast. The family-friendly action-comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy, fell a mere 34 percent in its second weekend to $18.8 million for a 10-day domestic total of $58.8 million. Free Guy, sporting the lowest decline of any film opening north of $10 million in the pandemic era, had no trouble staying at No. 1 thanks to great word of mouth.www.imdb.com
