Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Still No. 1 Hero With $19M, ‘Paw Patrol’ Opens to Solid $13M

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: 20th Century and Disney’s Free Guy is a box office hit despite the ongoing pandemic and Hurricane Henri in the Northeast. The family-friendly action-comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy, fell a mere 34 percent in its second weekend to $18.8 million for a 10-day domestic total of $58.8 million. Free Guy, sporting the lowest decline of any film opening north of $10 million in the pandemic era, had no trouble staying at No. 1 thanks to great word of mouth.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paw Patrol#Box Office#Paw Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
AFP

'Free Guy' takes top spot at North American box office

The video game action comedy "Free Guy" has topped the North American box office in its opening weekend, taking in $28.4 million, preliminary figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations showed Sunday.  The horror feature "Don't Breathe 2," about a game of mass murder perpetuated by a blind veteran, came in second place with $10.6 million in its first weekend. 
New York City, NYUSA Today

Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' gives box office a lift, opening with $28.4M despite COVID challenges

NEW YORK (AP) — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, “Free Guy” succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.
MoviesShowbiz411

Friday Box Office: Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” Opens Bigger than Expected, “Respect” Sings the Blues

The week’s new movies came in Friday night with baggage good and bad from Thursday previews. Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” whipped up $8.5 million on Friday, more than expected. Add that to the $2 mil it made Thursday in previews and they’ve got $10.5 million for an opening. Reynolds and crew are looking at $26 million for weekend, about $10 million over expectations.
Moviesrock947.com

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Debuts at No. 1 With Surprisingly Strong $28.4 Million

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) – Despite concerns the delta variant would keep moviegoers at home, Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy “Free Guy” had a better-than-expected start at the domestic box office. The movie, from Disney and 20th Century Studios, collected $26 million from 4,165 North American theaters. Given its production budget...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Free Guy” Tops Box-Office, “Squad” In Fifth

Filmmaker Shawn Levy’s video game-inspired feature “Free Guy,” starring Ryan Reynolds, pulled in an estimated $28.4 million in its opening weekend domestically. In addition, the title snagged a further $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of $51 million. Considering the current state of the world right now with the...
Movies25thframe.co.uk

UK Box Office Figures 13th - 15th August 2021: Free Guys tops the UK box office with 2.5 Million debut just beating The Paw Patrol Movie

Comedy action movie Free Guys makes its UK box office debut and only out grosses children's TV favourite The Paw Patrol Movie by the slimmest of margins. There were no other movies making their debut on the top 5 this week but further down sequel movie Don't Breathe 2 enters at number 7 with £349,702 and the critically acclaimed The Courier is at 8 with £339,020.
MoviesPosted by
FOX2Now

‘Free Guy’ gives weekend box office a lift

NEW YORK (AP) — “Free Guy,” an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a videogame, opened better than expected over the weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales despite a marketplace challenged by COVID-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, “Free Guy” succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie directed by Shawn Levy was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.
Moviesboxofficepro.com

Weekend Box Office Forecast: Free Guy Hopes to Hold Off Paw Patrol, While The Night House, The Protégé, and Reminiscence Also Debut

The penultimate weekend of August arrives with a quartet of wide releases, but will any of them be able to challenge the second frame of Free Guy?. Last weekend saw the Ryan Reynolds-led action-comedy debut on the high end of expectations with $28.4 million over opening weekend, once again shifting the narrative of what’s been an expectedly up-and-down final month of summer during a prolonged pandemic recovery and vaccine era. That start represented the best opening weekend for an original movie during the pandemic.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Free Guy’ Liberated With Great $28.4M Opening

Free Guy has spawned a new Hollywood studio franchise after opening well ahead of expectations despite the precarious state of the box office recovery. The action-comedy — starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Shawn Levy — grossed $28.4 million from 4,165 North American theaters to easily top the chart. Overseas, it took in $22.5 million from 41 markets for a global start of $51 million (Free Guy doesn’t yet have a release date in China). The domestic performance of the family-friendly, PG-13 film is a much-needed boost for Hollywood as consumer confidence dips again amid the Delta variant and a surge in...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Free Guy’ expected to triumph over new entries ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie,’ ‘Reminiscence’ …

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of August 20 – August 22. Leading our odds for the second week in a row is “Free Guy” (dir. Shawn Levy) from 20th Century Studios. America has fallen in love with Ryan Reynolds‘ video game character named — what else? — Guy, and are expected to buy countless more tickets this weekend. Remember, last weekend it was the #1 movie in the country, raking in $28 million. Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you...
MoviesBox Office Mojo

‘Free Guy’ Holds Top Spot With $18.8 Million In Sophomore Weekend, ‘PAW Patrol’ Nips At Its Heels In Second Place

Despite a handful of splashy, star-studded new releases, Ryan Reynolds’ two-week-old action comedy, Free Guy, held the top spot over the weekend. The irreverent crowd-pleaser from 20th Century Studios and Disney pulled in $18.8 million in its sophomore frame, making it one of the summer’s most encouraging sleeper hits. Nipping at the heels of Reynolds & Co. with a $13 million second-place opening was Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Movie —an adaptation of Nickelodeon’s kid-friendly animated TV show about a group of rescue pups whose bark at the box office turned out to be just as mighty as its bite. The rest of the frame’s newcomers, however, wound up arriving D.O.A.
Movies1057kokz.com

‘Free Guy’ repeats with $18.8 million; ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ surprises with $13 million second place finish

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t kept theatergoers from flocking to see Free Guy. The action comedy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer held onto the top spot at the box office, delivering an estimated $18.8 million and bringing its two-week total to $58.8 million stateside. The film also added an estimated $53.1 million overseas, bringing its current worldwide total to $111.9 million.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Free Guy’ Posts Best Summer Second Weekend Hold During Pandemic; ‘Paw Patrol’ Arrests $13M – Sunday Box Office Update

Sunday AM Final writethru, after Saturday AM post…Despite all the bad news about the delta variant, there are parts of the box office which held up quite well, while the rest of it played like a normal August. Showing some amazing holding power, Disney/20th Century Studios’ Free Guy eased -34%, for a 3-day of $18.8M, putting its 10-day total at $58.8M. Percent-wise, that’s the best second-weekend hold for any wide release this summer (meaning, for any movie opening Memorial Day weekend and thereafter). Free Guy‘s second weekend bests the holds of Peter Rabbit 2 (-40%), Boss Baby 2 (-45%), Forever Purge...
Moviesimdb.com

Box Office: ‘Paw Patrol’ Crushes Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ as ‘Free Guy’ Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: “Paw Patrol,” an animated movie based on the popular kids TV show, left Hugh Jackman’s sci-fi romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more in its debut than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe. Hurricane Henri, which is currently battering parts of the Northeast, is also keeping people at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy