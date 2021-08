The night sky is about to see something so rare that it’s best known as a saying: the fabled Blue Moon.The Moon won’t look any bluer than usual, and in fact nothing will happen to the Moon itself. And it is not even a Blue Moon in the way the phrase has come to be used recently.Instead, it is the original meaning of Blue Moon – a “true” Blue Moon – that gave rise to the saying.The original Blue Moon occurred when a season has four full Moons in it, rather than the traditional three. When that happens, it is...