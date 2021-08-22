Cancel
Electronics

Huanuo 4k 6ft HDMI Cable (3-Pack) $4.40

techbargains.com
 5 days ago

Amaozn has the Huanuo 4k 6ft HDMI Cable (3-Pack) for a low $4.40 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "P4U7VMNT". This is normally $17 so you save 75% off with this deal. Features 24K gold-plated connectors and comes with an extremely convenient right angle/90 degree adapter that allows you to easily connect for close to wall situations.

www.techbargains.com

