Austin, TX

Developer Aims to Fill a 'Craft Beer Desert' in Austin

By James Brasuell
PLANetizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Thompson reports on a development underway in Austin that poses a new concept for the intersecting interests of planning and economic development: a craft beer desert. "Fast Friends Beer Co. is building a 16,500-square-foot brewery in a portion of Southeast Austin," reports Thompson. The brewery's founder is pitching the development project and eventually business model as a benefit to a part of the city described as a "craft beer desert."

