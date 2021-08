After wrapping up a losing series in Pittsburgh, the Diamondbacks make the trek to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies in Citizen’s Bank Park. The Phillies just got done taking two out of three against the AL East leading Rays, but they themselves sit five games out of first place behind the Braves in the NL East. It wasn’t that long ago that the Diamondbacks swept this same Phillies team, so let’s see how they match up this time around!