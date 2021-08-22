'In My Heart, I Want to Continue to Fight': Manny Pacquiao Isn't Ready to Retire, but the End May Be Near

LAS VEGAS — They came to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, the friends and family and associates of Manny Pacquiao. His fans. The boxing aficionados. The celebrities. A full 2,000 people received tickets from the boxer. A few hundred managed to meet with him this week inside his suite at the MGM Grand. A couple dozen found their way to a maze of hallways beneath the stands, navigated to the dressing rooms, pushed past one unmarked door and ran into another.