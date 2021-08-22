Cancel
Comparison: 2022 Genesis GV60 Vs. EV Crossover Rivals From Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Tesla And More

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyundai and Kia have already wowed us with the Ioniq 5 and EV6 EV crossovers, and now it’s the turn of sister brand Genesis to show what it can do with the group’s E-GMP electric platform. The Genesis GV60’s chassis architecture and EV powertrains closely follow those of its sister...

Meet the supercar-slaying 900 horsepower BMW M8

The M8 Competition is already the BMW’s high-performance flagship. However, with four decades of experience in tuning, Steve Dinan knows the big BMW can be made even faster. His latest CarBahn Autoworks creation pushes the M8 Competition into true supercar territory, with more power and bespoke chassis upgrades. Ready for...
Tesla Charges Owner $14,100 For Pressing The Wrong Button, Audi RS 3 Sets New ‘Ring Record, And Pininfarina Battista To Debut At Pebble Beach

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you’re a tech company, as Tesla says it is, the last thing you want to do is upset Google’s Director of Product Management. But that’s exactly what happened as he took to Twitter to claim that had been charged $14,186.25 after someone borrowing his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, being charged without any password or PIN verification shows how easily a large chunk can be spent almost instantly.
Little Car Company returns with 3/4-scale Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

Original Ferrari 250 Testa Rossas sell for tens of millions of dollars these days, but if you're happy to live with one that's about 25% percent smaller than the original, you only need to pay in the tens of thousands. Okay, okay. The new Testa Rossa J from The Little...
Honda NSX will return as EV, exec hints - report

The Honda NSX (aka Acura NSX in North American) might not be as dead as it seems. The second-generation model is definitely nearing retirement with the Type S model as a farewell, but Acura Vice President and Brand Officer Jon Ikeda is heavily suggesting that this isn't the end of the NSX.
Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared spied with army look

The next-generation Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared has been long in the making. We saw the first signs of the German company working on a hardcore version of the G almost a year ago, and today we have a new batch of spy photos. These shots come straight from our photographers near the Nurburgring, where Mercedes has a test centre.
The Genesis GV60 Is the Luxury Brand’s First Dedicated Electric Car

Korean luxury brand Genesis’s lineup already offers several stylish sedans and crossovers/SUVs. But as of this writing, its EV options in the US are nonexistent. However, that’s about to change. In addition to the upcoming electric G80 sedan, the brand is getting an electric crossover: the Genesis GV60. And the funky exterior design is just the start of what it offers.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain spy shots: Soft-roader wagon coming soon

Mercedes-Benz's redesigned C-Class will represent a leap forward for the enduring nameplate as the German automaker takes the fight to the likes of the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country by offering a rugged All-Terrain wagon variant. To be called a C-Class All-Terrain, the vehicle was confirmed only...
Mercedes-Benz To Introduce The EQA, EQB, EQC, & EQS In South Africa

The BMW i3 was the only fully electric vehicle available in South Africa for a very long time. Since its introduction around 2015, it has gone on to be South Africa’s all time top-selling fully electric vehicle up to now. The BMW i8 also tops the plug-in hybrid charts. Nissan briefly introduced the first generation Leaf, but it wasn’t on the market for very long due to range and battery degradation issues. The lack of an active thermal management system meant that the passively cooled Leaf’s battery was always at risk of accelerated battery degradation issues in hot and sunny South Africa. The Jaguar I Pace was introduced a couple of years ago. BMW then introduced the Mini Cooper SE last year. Porsche joined the cause and unleashed the Taycan last year. BMW is stepping it up another notch and is now bringing the I4, IX, and the IX3!
2022 Genesis GV70, Devel Sixteen, Alfa Romeo EV plans: Today's Car News

Genesis already wowed us with its GV80, and now the Korean brand has introduced an even better, albeit smaller, crossover in the form of the GV70. After testing one, we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.
Audi’s new Skysphere concept is two cars in one

Audi invited us out to LA for a first look at their new Skysphere concept, which they will be showing at Pebble Beach this week. The car, while only a concept so far, gives us a glimpse into the future of Audi design and engineering, and we’re seriously here for it.
Audi's Newest E-Tron SUV Will Be Forbidden Fruit

Back in April, Audi unveiled a new concept SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show alongside the A6 e-tron Concept. Dubbed the Audi concept Shanghai, the electric SUV measured 191.7 inches long, making it slightly smaller than the regular e-tron. For reference, the e-tron is 193 inches long. At the time,...
Tesla Model 3 Drag Races Mercedes AMG CLA: Who Wins?

There are various touted benefits to electric cars. Generally, the most talked-about selling points of EVs are their low impact on the environment and relatively low cost to operate depending on how they are charged. Though, another frequently talked about advantage is their performance. Electric cars are known for having...
Watch as 2022 Audi RS 3 is crowned compact king of the Nurburgring

Audi's latest RS 3 hasn't landed in showrooms yet, but it has already started winning medals. It set a new record on the challenging Nürburgring Nordschleife track in Germany by shaving about five seconds from the previous record. Powered by a sonorous 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine, the 2022 RS 3 lapped...
Nio's Mass-Market EV Brand To Rival VW And Toyota, Undercut Tesla

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, which positions itself as a premium carmaker, is ramping up efforts to build mass-market EVs under another brand. That’s according to Nio CEO William Li, who said last week that a “core team” had been assembled as a “first step of a strategic initiative.”. "The...
Audi RS3 Saloon sets Nurburgring lap record for compact cars

The Nürburgring remains the quintessential track for setting new lap records whenever a new performance car comes out, which is exactly what Audi did with the RS3. Using the sedan version of the five-cylinder machine, the Four Rings managed to set a new record in the compact class with a lap time of 7 minutes and 40.748 seconds.
Video: BMW M3 Competition vs 750 HP GT-R and 735 HP Mustang

It seems like the new BMW M3 Competition has to constantly prove itself against all sorts of rivals, even some that are tuned and have massive power advantages. The M3 doesn’t seem to want to back down and the video below shows just what it can do, even against cars with over 700 horsepower. Admittedly, there are some details at play in this new Carwow video that might make a big difference.

