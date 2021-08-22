Punchless: Minnesota United goes up a man, fails to score yet again

Star players from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX will take part in a groundbreaking All-Star game Wednesday night at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium. The combined All-Star game is the latest step in the growing relationship between the two leagues, representing the third major shared event between MLS and Liga MX, joining the Leagues Cup – which opened play two weeks ago – and the Campeones Cup – which pits the two leagues' champions against each other and will be played on Sept. 29 between the Columbus Crew and Cruz Azul.