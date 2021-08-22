Cancel
MLS

Punchless: Minnesota United goes up a man, fails to score yet again

By Kristian Dyer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a second straight game, Minnesota United was up a man for the majority of the match. And for a second straight game, Minnesota United settled for a disappointing draw. This time, it was a home draw against a tough and organized Sporting Kansas City after midfielder Remi Walter earned a red card in the 21st minute. Minnesota United has cooled down over the past week after being the hottest team in MLS the previous two months.

