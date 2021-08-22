Landlord posts listing for ‘office space’ located in a bathroom

A listing for an “nice, quiet” office space located inside someone’s bathroom has been posted online, drawing ridicule from social media users.

The “ property ” is located in Glasgow , north of the River Clyde, and features two desks, a chair and mini fridge crammed inside narrow bathroom, right next to the toilet.

The landlord, known only as Josh on Gumtree , created the listing more than a month ago and intends to rent out the space for £50.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Ponder Stibbons shared the listing on social media, writing: “Someone in Partick is renting their s***ter out as an office.”

According to the listing , anyone who rents out the “office space” will benefit from their own “private entrance”, as well as fibre broadband connection, underfloor heating, lamps, a kettle. The toilet and sink is also available for the renter to use.

Describing the “property” as an “small and compact space ideal for solo working”, Josh added: “It’s a nice quiet spot and was recently converted. Available from 8am to 6pm Mon to Fri and would provide keys to longer term renters.”

Photographs of the space show that it includes shelving to hold the kettle, coffee and tea, and other office supplies. The walls feature framed prints and Josh added a photograph of the floor tiles to help renters make their decision.

Social media users reacted in disbelief to the listing, and made jokes about the idea of working out of a bathroom.

One person wrote: “Ok, where is the shower? What about wet paperwork? There a proclaim [sic] there waiting to happen.”

“Zoom calls in the throne,’ added another, with a series of laughing emojis.

It comes as businesses across the UK are considering whether to have employees return to the office full-time or adopt a hybrid approach that would allow people to split their time between working from home and in the office.

Scotland lifted most coronavirus restrictions earlier this month, including the guidance to work from home. Business leaders have encouraged workplaces to decide how they operate post-lockdown, and said bringing people back to the office will help city centres thrive again.