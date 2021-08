I shook Magnus Cort Nielsen on Wednesday, reaching the goal of Valdepeñas de Jaén. After a huge effort to avoid the destiny of him, the Danish runner plotted the final meters moving diagonally, thus drawing the most demanding slopes of the precious arrival in which Roglic added the second victory of him. Afterwards, already recovered the resolve it raised the white flag for the stage of this Thursday, exhausted after two consecutive flight days, although the route is adjusted as a glove to its characteristics.