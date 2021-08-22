Cancel
Joe Thomas: the post-Inbetweeners comedown

By Brian Logan
The Guardian
 5 days ago
Joe Thomas Photograph: PR

The maladroit comic parlaying their anxiety into humour is as old as standup itself. But it’s a highwire act: other people’s neuroses can be funny, or – one wrong step – troubling instead. Is it unfair to expect sure-footedness from Trying Not to Panic, the standup debut of ex-Inbetweener Joe Thomas? Perhaps – it’s a work-in-progress after all, like so many of the offerings on this year’s Edinburgh not-quite-the-fringe. Comedians have had few opportunities to hone their shows, or their craft, over the past 18 months. It’s not been the optimum period in which to launch a new set, much less a new standup career. (A difficulty with which fellow Inbetweener Simon Bird has also wrestled.)

So: the good news is that this is a striking debut from Thomas, here to lament his career stasis and how the Channel 4 sitcom for ever defines him in the public perception. And the less good news? Well, I’m not sure the show’s humour is sufficiently buoyant – yet – to lift audiences above Thomas’s pit of despair. Some of the gags are awfully cynical, and the self-lacerating character of the comedy left me uncertain whether to laugh with Thomas, or worry for him.

It may not help that this Shedinburgh performance is staged to an empty room, rather than to the fringe crowds Thomas was entertaining last week. Laughter (of which there should be more at his upcoming London dates) may change the dynamic. Without it, we’re marooned in silence with a 37-year-old typecast as a laddish teen, beset by social anxiety and stumped by the question: “What to do with the second half of the ol’ life?” It all feels a bit close to the bone, as Thomas quotes hurtful abuse on a Reddit forum and weighs up the likelihood that he has Asperger’s syndrome.

There may be a way to package this stuff as comedy; there are smartly written routines on the improbability of Thomas now retraining as a human rights lawyer, say, or on a memorably dysfunctional audition. But it feels as if he is still developing the persona that might sell them. Too often, raw anger or vulnerability seep through the gags, as he parallels Piers Morgan and Goebbels, or rages at the “sewer” of social media. Some routines (like the one about what car to drive on his LA visit) are nine parts rant to one part gags. Finally, a vivid picture is painted, if not a joyous one, of how hard it is to orchestrate the second act of a showbiz career. If Thomas wishes his second act to involve standup comedy, there’s promise here and abundant raw material to work with. But a lighter touch may be required.

