Dade City, FL

A two car crash on SR-52 leaves one female dead, other driver with minor injuries

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
A two-car crash on SR-52 near St. Leo, left one 25-year-old female from Land O' Lakes dead, while the 64-year-old Dade City man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports in a press release that both cars were traveling westbound with the woman driving behind the other car.

The accident occurred when she tried to pass the man but instead "collided with the rear" of his car.

The woman's car left the road and stopped after driving into a concrete culvert. Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital but she later died.

The man came to a controlled stop and only suffered from minor injuries.

The female was not wearing a seatbelt while the other driver was strapped in, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

