UFC
Alexandre Pantoja: Brandon Moreno scared because 'he knows I'm much better'

By Danny Segura, Ken Hathaway
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Alexandre Pantoja might not have the belt in hand, but he thinks he’s above the champion.

The UFC flyweight title contender wants to get a title shot against newly crowned champion Brandon Moreno, a man whom he’s beaten twice, following his latest win in the octagon.

Pantoja (24-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) defeated Brandon Royval by second-round submission in the opening bout of Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 29 main card.

The Brazilian is hoping to fight Moreno later this year and he’s confident he can get the job done a third time against the Mexican titleholder.

“I say December because I think Brandon will want that time,”

Pantoja said. “I’m ready to fight. I don’t know if Moreno wants to fight this year or next year, but I know he knows I’m coming for the title.

“He knows my game. I beat him two times. I think he’s maybe a little scared because he lost to me via submission, and then when he had the possibility to get revenge against me, I destroyed him. I made it 30-26. I proved I’m better.

“When he came to the UFC, you see he’s good – but I’m better. He has the title, but he knows I’m much better when we fought three years ago.”

Pantoja beat Moreno in 2018 at a UFC Fight Night event in Chile and in 2016 in an exhibition bout that was part of “The Ultimate Fighter 24” reality series.

There are several names at 125 pounds angling to be Moreno’s first title defense. But despite the competition, Pantoja is confident he’s next in line.

“I’m the next for the title – he knows that,” Pantoja said. “Maybe he retires. I don’t know what’s in his mind. But he knows me and he knows my power with my hands and my grappling. I think I’m the most dangerous guy in that division.”

