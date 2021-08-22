Cancel
‘We Love NYC’ Homecoming Concert Stopped Due to Tropical Storm, Canceling Sets by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Patti Smith and More

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly-anticipated We Love NYC concert was cut short on Saturday, Aug. 21 due to lightning and state-wide preparations for an impending hurricane. Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Elvis Costello, Paul Simon and other big-ticket names did not get to perform and the event, which was billed as a star-studded, free mega-concert on the Great Lawn in Central Park. The show was stopped around 7:30 p.m. ET in the middle of Barry Manilow’s performance – in fact, he was mid-chorus during “Can’t Smile Without You” when the music was cut.

