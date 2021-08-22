Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says

By Josh Carney
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn years past, the depth along the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line has been pretty strong. While this year’s depth in the trenches on the defensive side of the football won’t match up with the depth that the Steelers once had when Tyson Alualu was in a reserve role, the young group of players vying for a roster spot behind Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Alualu is creating great competition, which will improve depth across the board.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Cam Heyward#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Corner Announces He Suffered Torn ACL

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ defense took a depth hit on Tuesday. Steelers cornerback DeMarkus Acy announced on Tuesday evening that he tore his ACL during practice. To make matters worse, he was just days away from making his “pro debut” at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “Unfortunately tore my...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFL27 First News

Browns sign former Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales appeared in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2020 season. At 6’0 and 227 lbs., Scales played college football at Indiana. He spent training camp with Pittsburgh before being released Aug. 14.
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dwayne Haskins gets honest about Ben Roethlisberger ahead of final Steelers preseason game

Dwayne Haskins is getting a second shot with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a tumultuous stint with the Washington Football Team. Although Ben Roethlisberger will be the No. 1 quarterback for the Steelers — no surprise there — Haskins can add to his case for the top backup role behind Big Ben with a strong performance in Week 3 of the NFL preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Melvin Ingram Says Steelers Culture is ‘Different’ Than Anywhere Else

PHILADELPHIA — The Steelers are 2-0 in the preseason. Nestled into Thursday night’s victory over the Eagles were a lot of new additions to the lineup as compared to the Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys. One of those clear improvements and additions was Melvin Ingram coming over from the Chargers. While Ingram was solid in his first game action, it seems to be the culture that the Steelers have built around playing for the organization itself.
NFLBleacher Report

Steelers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved to 2-0 in the preseason and took another step toward being season-ready with a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday. Of course, winning games isn't what will have the Steelers ready for the regular season. It's using this time to get their young players reps, new acquisitions to learn the system and figure out who will take on the various roles throughout the roster.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers CB Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and is hoping to continue his career in a black and gold uniform following the 2021 season. The 32-year-old spoke with the media following Monday's practice and opened up about his desire for another contract, how he's working to beat his age, how good the Steelers defense can be, and how defensive end Cam Heyward is the 'old man' of the group.
NFLchatsports.com

The Steelers quarterback battle that isn’t a quarterback battle

Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph, Ben Roethlisberger, Dwayne Haskins, Chase Claypool, Landry Jones, Mike Tomlin, Matt Canada, Detroit Lions, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The battle for the right to succeed Ben Roethlisberger has been raging since the moment Dwayne Haskins was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Every word scrutinized,...
NFLSteelers Depot

Heitritter: Steelers Updated Free Agency Wishlist

Back in the end of May, I posted an article highlighting several free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should have had their eyes on heading into the offseason after OTAs and minicamp to help fill holes on the roster. Since then, the team has signed the likes of Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, and acquired Joe Schobert via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the team’s interest in S Malik Hooker who was on my initial list and scheduled a visit with the Steelers, he eventually left town and signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of Hooker, I have to say the other names never materialized as actual options that could be likely signed.
NFLaudacy.com

Steelers punters keeping pace in battle

When it comes to position battles, there aren’t many in Steelers training camp that could result in a direct impact on the field this fall. But there is one, in the special teams side of the game, that has heated up in August. Rookie Pressley Harvin III and veteran Jordan...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: What Joe Schobert means to the 2021 Steelers defense

The Steelers made a trade on Thursday that greatly upgrades their defense. So what exactly does Joe Schobert mean to the 2021 Steelers defense? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFLSteelers Depot

Melvin Ingram Says It’s A ‘Blessing’ To Be Part of Steelers’ Defense

More than three weeks after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in a depth role at outside linebacker, veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram remains enthralled with the fact that he’s now a member of such a prestigious franchise with a vaunted defense ahead of the 2021 season. Speaking to reporters after his...
NFLSteelers Depot

Cameron Heyward Says Both Schobert, Bush Wearing Green Dot In Practice

In 1991, George Costanza purchased a cashmere sweater at a discount for Elaine Benes as a gift after she helped him land a job. Costanza knowingly purchased the defective garment, which was marked by a red dot the saleswoman revealed to him after enquiring as to why it was so cheap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy