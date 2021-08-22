Steelers’ Defensive Line Depth Will Be ‘Battle To The End’ Cam Heyward Says

Back in the end of May, I posted an article highlighting several free agents the Pittsburgh Steelers should have had their eyes on heading into the offseason after OTAs and minicamp to help fill holes on the roster. Since then, the team has signed the likes of Trai Turner, Melvin Ingram, and acquired Joe Schobert via trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite the team’s interest in S Malik Hooker who was on my initial list and scheduled a visit with the Steelers, he eventually left town and signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys. Outside of Hooker, I have to say the other names never materialized as actual options that could be likely signed.