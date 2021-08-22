Cancel
Toys R Us Is Making a Comeback with 400 Toy Shops in Macy's Stores Next Year

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToys R Us will be making a big return in the United States by partnering up with Macy's to bring back the brand in physical locations. Recently, it was announced that more than 400 Macy's stores nationwide will be selling Toys R Us products starting in 2022. In the meantime, customers can now start shopping for the brand's toys now exclusively at the official Macy's website along with ToysRUs.com.

