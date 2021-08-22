Toys R Us Is Making a Comeback with 400 Toy Shops in Macy's Stores Next Year

The Disney Store is continuing to close North American retail locations, with 57 new stores announced as closing in the coming weeks. Closing "on or before September 15," the full-sized retail stores are shuttering around the time Target is opening over 100 Disney Shops inside of their own stores. Earlier this year, Disney closed around 40 retail locations around the country. The closures do not impact stores within the Target stores, or other Disney locations inside of Disney's parks and other specialty locations. Like the first round, these latest batch of closings were announced via the Disney Stores' store locator, which you can find on the official website.