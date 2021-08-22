Toys R Us Is Making a Comeback with 400 Toy Shops in Macy's Stores Next Year
Toys R Us will be making a big return in the United States by partnering up with Macy's to bring back the brand in physical locations. Recently, it was announced that more than 400 Macy's stores nationwide will be selling Toys R Us products starting in 2022. In the meantime, customers can now start shopping for the brand's toys now exclusively at the official Macy's website along with ToysRUs.com.movieweb.com
