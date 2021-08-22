Tukwila School District Open House for Foster High & Showalter Middle Schools is Mon., Aug. 30

All are invited to a Tukwila School District Open House for Foster High School and Showalter Middle School on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m.

Each Open House will be held at its respective school from 5 – 7 p.m.

Masks are required for entry, along with social distancing of at least three feet.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to visit our new and newly remodeled buildings and classrooms.

“We look forward to seeing you there!”