Letter: Cal Thomas is a fossil fuel spokesperson
Let’s be clear about what Cal Thomas was doing in his “climate crisis” column (Aug. 14 Mitchell Republic). Just as the tobacco industry lulled the public’s perception of health dangers of tobacco over a period of many decades, so too are fossil fuel industries doing the same regarding carbon emissions. Cal Thomas’ junk pseudoscience in his Aug. 14 column was a blatant attempt to create doubt about the causes and perils of a rapidly warming planet.www.mitchellrepublic.com
Comments / 0