Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Dubai sets up money laundering court

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dubai has established a specialised court focused on combating money laundering, in a move to “strengthen the integrity of the financial system”, the emirate’s media office said on Sunday.

The UAE, home to the Middle East financial hub Dubai, has worked over the last few years to overcome a perception it is a hot spot for illicit money. In February the government created an Executive Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing.

“The establishment of the court is aimed at further raising the UAE’s and Dubai’s global competitiveness by reinforcing the rule of law and upholding the values of justice and transparency,” the media office said.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Government Of Dubai#Anti Money Laundering#Media Office#Uae#Executive Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Cryptoexchange Binance to step up anti-money laundering checks

FRANKFURT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Friday that it was bringing in new customer checks for anti-money laundering requirements with immediate effect. Binance has been under pressure from global regulators including the United States, Britain, Japan, Germany and Italy prompting it to suspend...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Crypto Firm Binance Names Money Laundering Investigator

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has hired a new global money laundering reporting officer. The individual, Greg Monahan, is a former U.S. Treasury criminal investigator, Binance said in a Tuesday (Aug. 17) blog post. The announcement comes days after a High Court of London order determined that Binance needed to identify hackers...
Personal FinanceInternational Business Times

Binance Cracking Down On Money-Laundering Following Pressure Of Regulation

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced it will require stricter background checks on customers to prevent money laundering. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has faced scrutiny from countries like Britain, Germany and Japan, which are concerned about scams, money laundering, and the lack of protection it has for consumers. Treasury Secretary...
Personal FinanceShareCast

Binance introduces stricter checks to combat money laundering

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced stricter checks as it looks to enhance user protection and combat financial crime. The company said on Friday that effective immediately, all new users will be required to complete a verification process called Intermediate Verification to access products and service offerings, including cryptocurrency deposits, trades and withdrawals.
Public Safetybeincrypto.com

Brazilian Federal Police Tracking Crypto to Combat Money Laundering

A new operation was launched by Brazil’s Federal Police force with the goal of shutting down money-laundering operations. The Brazilian Federal Police released a statement on Thursday detailing its new plan to combat money laundering crimes. The investigation, named ‘Operation Compliance,’ saw more than 150 federal police officers carrying out more than 30 search and seizure warrants across the nation. The targets were in the cities of Goiânia, Campo Grande, São Paulo, Laranjal Paulista, Recife and Vitória. The investigation had been ongoing since 2018.
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Money laundering case: ED attaches assets of Eknath Khadse

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse and others worth more than Rs 5 crores in connection with a money laundering case. As per the official statement by the law enforcement agency, it informed, "ED...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan shoots down a military plane fleeing Afghanistan. According to the Associated Press, Uzbekistan’s air defense system confirmed that it shot down an Afghan military plane attempting to enter its airspace unlawfully on Sunday. The assassination took occurred in the country’s southeast, in Surkhandarya, where the country shares a border...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Public HealthGrand Island Independent

China is pushing a big COVID-19 lie

As Americans wrestle over how to defeat the delta variant of COVID-19, China’s government is still refusing to provide the data necessary to determine the origins of the pandemic. Instead, Beijing — in tandem with Russian state media outlets — is promoting the conspiracy theory that the coronavirus originated in...
Foreign Policyindybay.org

US to create new Pacific fleet to deter China

According to sources familiar with the situation, the plan will allow Lloyd Austin to attract additional funds and resources in the framework of rivalry with China. This is a rather serious and reasonable intention, but it should be noted that the final decision on this issue has not been made yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy