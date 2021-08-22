3 observations from the Badgers' 14th training camp practice

From coast to coast, fall camps are nearing an end as the month of August winds down. And while college football teams might not trim the roster week to week like the pros, it's a critical week to prove what you're made of -- if you haven't already done so -- before the games begin. For some, the start of the 2021 season is this weekend with Week Zero action, while the majority of teams will kick things off over Labor Day Weekend as part of the Week 1 slate.