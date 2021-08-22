Cancel
Skeet shooting for a cause

By Dalton Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSound of rounds being fired off at targets filled the air this morning as the seventh annual Emi’s Color Shoot. This event is meant to bring together skeet shooters from all over to have fun, participate in fun shooting games and take part in a silent auction with all of the proceeds going to the Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas.

