Lexington, KY

Lexington Legends honor Jared Lorenzen with figurine night

 5 days ago
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The lasting memory and legacy of Jared Lorenzen won’t be forgotten anytime soon. We can thank the Lexington Legends for helping honor him.

During the Legends game on Saturday against the High Point Rockets, the Lexington-based minor league baseball squad handed out Jared Lorenzen figurines in an effort to help raise awareness for Mitochondrial Disease. The Legends also presented a $5,000 check to Team Toby, which is an organization designed to spread awareness for the currently incurable disease.

Lorenzen was a former Kentucky Football standout at quarterback during the early 2000s. He tragically lost his life in July of 2019 after a long battle against obesity. He was Mr. Football his senior year of high school at Fort Thomas before becoming an icon in his four seasons playing at Kentucky.

During his professional career, Lorenzen was a member of the New York Giants Super Bowl XLII winning team in 2008 and would later receive a championship ring for his efforts. Lorenzen then went onto have a noteworthy indoor football career, playing with various teams across the Bluegrass State before joining Kentucky Sports Radio to provide football analysis as a co-host during the season.

The Legends ended an eight-game losing streak with the 7-6 win over High Point.

Kentucky StatePosted by
On3.com

Kentucky Football Season Ticket Sales Steady Amid Pandemic

The surge of the COVID-19 delta variant has not drastically slowed down sales for Kentucky football season tickets. Kentucky has sold 32,200 season tickets ahead of the 2021 season, a university spokesperson informs KSR. Sales are on par with the last full regular season at Kroger Field. In 2019 Kentucky sold 33,450 season tickets.

