Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc. Advances Clinical Trial to Address Type 2 Diabetes

By Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc.
The Press
The Press
 7 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., (http://www.cellebrationlifesciences.com) a San Diego, California company on the forefront of developing innovative solutions for worldwide autoimmune and other lifestyle-based health concerns, is pleased to announce that it has secured a Joint Development Agreement with the Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research (GIOSTAR) to advance a clinical trial application currently before the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) to find a permanent curative treatment for Type 2 Diabetes.

