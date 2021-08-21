Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc. Advances Clinical Trial to Address Type 2 Diabetes

The elusive HIV vaccine could be on the way, as Moderna is set to begin jabbing 56 adults in the first ever mRNA HIV vaccine clinical trial in humans. HIV-AIDS has killed 30 million people worldwide since the virus first showed up in the early 1980s. And while the virus is no longer devastating communities here like it once was, and many are using PrEP drugs preventatively, HIV still remains the fourth leading cause of death in Africa. The world could still really use that AIDS vaccine that researchers have never quite been able to develop successfully, despite decades of trying.