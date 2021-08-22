2021 Nebraska football guide: All of the Journal Star's preview content in one place

LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Underrated Tour Powered by Rakuten's third and fourth stop of the tour took place over these past two weekends and brought together talent from the region. Over 300 high school athletes were selected to play and showcase their talent on the court, ultimately vying for 16 spots from each city, split evenly among boys and girls, to represent the North and West region in the Tour Championship taking place this April in the Bay Area. Participants were awarded the opportunity to train with Stephen Curry's personal on-court trainer, Brandon Payne, and local Chicago and Los Angeles coaches. Stephen Curry has announced the North and West finalists across his social channels (@StephenCurry30) Stay tuned for more information regarding the Underrated Tour Championship. *All COVID protocols were adhered to for the safety of participants and staff.