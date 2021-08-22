Cancel
TV Series

Marvel’s Armor Wars enlists its head writer

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Marvel Studios has found its head writer for the upcoming Armor Wars series, with THR reporting that comedian and writer Yassir Lester (The Carmichael Show, Girls) has signed on to the Disney+ series. Armor Wars will mark a reunion for Lester and lead actor Don Cheadle, with...

Don Cheadle
#Armor Wars#Head Writer#Disney#Showtime#War Machine
TV Series
Entertainment
Marvel Studios
TV & Videos
