Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump tells crowd to get vaccinated. Hear their response

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump appears to get booed by the crowd at an Alabama rally after encouraging attendees to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
813
Followers
22K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
California StatePOLITICO

Democrats sweat turnout disaster in California without Trump to run against

LOS ANGELES — Donald Trump could swing the California governorship to a Republican. Merely by his absence. Democrats turned out in record numbers when they had Trump to vote against. But in one of the first, large-scale tests of voter enthusiasm for Democrats in the post-Trump era, California’s surprisingly close gubernatorial recall election is laying bare just how hard it may be for the party to motivate its base without Trump as a foil.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden escalates his efforts to puncture the Fox News bubble

In a sense, Peter Doocy’s arrival in the White House press briefing room has been to his employer’s detriment. It used to be that Fox News could spend days condemning Democratic presidents for not responding to whatever controversy its hosts had been tumbling around in their rhetorical rock polishers. Now, though, there’s Doocy, who is regularly selected by White House press secretary Jen Psaki to ask questions probably in part so that the familiar process can be beheaded early. Her exchanges with Doocy drop into the political conversation like bang snaps, crackling with life for an instant before being forgotten, the gotcha almost always redirected to the junkyard.
New York City, NYWashington Post

Maggie Haberman and the never-ending Trump story

NEW YORK — When the first Donald Trump story of the 2016 election cycle came her way, Maggie Haberman decided not to break it. It was May 2015, and Trump adviser Sam Nunberg was helping orchestrate the imminent announcement of the reality star’s candidacy. He tried to offer an exclusive jump on the story to Haberman, who had recently joined the New York Times after years of covering politics for several smaller publications.
POTUSNew York Post

Trump claims executive privilege on records sought by House Jan. 6 probers

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted the “leftist” Jan 6. House Select Committee following its sweeping records request which included call logs from Trump and several former members of his administration. Trump said the committee has “further exposed itself as a partisan sham and waste of taxpayer dollars,” calling...
Public Healthcitywatchla.com

We Fact-Checked Fox News' Racist Lie. It Turns Out, the Pandemic Is Worse in Republican States

Despite the GOP’s incessant whinery about “identity politics” and the “race card,” racist dog whistles are part of their political ideology. They literally sponsored a white supremacist insurrection and made taxpayers foot the bill for white nationalists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, who were on the White House payroll. Then they lied about the election. Then they tried to toss out Black people’s votes in that election. Then they lied about the insurrection to undo that election. Then they passed laws targeting Black people’s votes.
POTUSMSNBC

Hostile Trump mob sends GOP Rep. Brooks into panicked backpedal on moving on from 2020

Rachel Maddow shares video of Republican Congressman Mo Brooks being roundly booed by the audience at a Donald Trump rally in Alabama after Brooks suggested they move on from Trump's 2020 loss and focus on future elections. Afterward, Brooks posted assurances to Twitter than he has not lost faith in Trump's fictitious fraud claims. Aug. 24, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump wave crashing? Dean hits Hannity, Carlson for COVID lies as cases surge

The FDA has given full approval to Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine in a move that could spur more Americans to get vaccinated. The approval comes as many Southern states are seeing a dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the latest news concerning the coronavirus with former DNC Chair Howard Dean and Dr. Kavita Patel. Aug. 23, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Guardian

Trump’s border wall reportedly in severe disrepair in Arizona

When Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by saying “Nobody builds walls better than me”, it was to say the least a questionable claim. Trump insisted the “great wall” he planned for the southern US border, to keep out unwanted migrants, would be “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy