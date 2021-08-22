Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

146 Indian nationals evacuated from Kabul to Doha

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoha [Qatar], August 22 (ANI): The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha is being repatriated to India today. "Bringing Indians back from Afghanistan. The second batch of 146 Indian nationals, who were evacuated from Afghanistan to Doha, are being repatriated today to India. Thank everyone involved for their support. @MEAIndia @DrSJaishankar," tweeted the Embassy of India in Doha.

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Ani#Indians#The Embassy Of India#External Affairs Ministry#Air India#Nepalese#Afghan#Sikhs#Hindus#American#Nato#Taliban#The Indian Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Qatar
Related
Worldmilwaukeesun.com

Taliban executes Afghan Police Chief

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 22 (ANI): Video footage has emerged of what appears to be an Afghan police chief being brutally executed by the Taliban after he surrendered to the group. A video posted circulated on Twitter appears to show Haji Mullah Achakzai, who headed the police in Bagdhis province in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
WorldNew York Post

Wild video shows Taliban fighters lounge in fleeing military leader’s mansion

Gun-toting Taliban fighters were seen on video lounging in the opulent palace of an Afghanistan warlord after taking over Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the country’s last key cities to fall to the rapidly-moving insurgents, according to a report. The surreal scene of the insurrectionists relaxing on gold-plated furniture and admiring possessions...
PoliticsNew York Post

US Embassy staff face ‘brutal experience’ en route to Kabul airport

Staff at the US Embassy in Kabul are “deeply disheartened” by the botched evacuation efforts in Afghanistan — with at least one saying they’d rather “die under the Taliban’s bullet” than be crushed to death at the airport, according to a report. The staffers accused the US of betrayal after...
WorldUS News and World Report

German Evacuation Plane Lands in Kabul, Security Sources Tell Reuters

BERLIN (Reuters) - A German military aircraft has landed in Kabul to evacuate foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, security sources told Reuters late on Monday. The A400M was to load people to be evacuated and take them to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, one source said, adding passengers would travel on in civilian aircraft from there.
Worldwrbl.com

A photojournalist was killed by Taliban fighters, Reuters says

AFGHANISTAN (CBS News) – A photojournalist has been killed in a Taliban attack while covering the terrorist organization’s reconquering of the country this summer. Danish Siddiqui, 38, whom Reuters called a “star photojournalist,” worked for the news agency and went to Afghanistan in July. Siddiqui and two Afghan commandos were...
Washington, DCPosted by
Axios

U.S. completes evacuation from American embassy in Kabul

The U.S. expects to have all American embassy personnel out of Afghanistan by Monday morning, aside from the staff who will remain to process visas. Driving the news: The American flag was removed at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul earlier on Sunday, a final step in the mass and rapid evacuation of U.S. citizens and some Afghan allies who then awaited flights out of the country.
Afghanistanalbuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Afghan nationals, who arrived in Delhi on an Air Indian flight from Kabul on Sunday, expressed concerns about the safety and security of people back home, saying the situation is 'really bad' in Afghanistan. Air India flight AI244 carrying 129 passengers from Afghanistan's capital...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Taliban fighters enter Kabul; helicopters land at US Embassy

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of Kabul on Sunday as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters began landing at the U.S. Embassy in the Afghan capital, further tightening the militants' grip on the country. Three Afghan officials told The Associated Press that the fighters...
Worldkdal610.com

Indian embassy officials, including ambassador, evacuating Kabul

(Reuters) – Indian embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador, are being evacuated from the Afghan capital, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry in New Delhi said on Tuesday. “In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy