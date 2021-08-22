McClellan: Vacation adventures of a masked man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Drone video is showing just how much a bean field collapsed in northwestern Minnesota. On Friday, Brad Thoreson shared with WCCO the drone video of the collapsed field in Climax, which is in rural Polk County. A large part of the field reportedly fell about 25 feet, creating a quarter-mile long ravine. In a post on social media, the daughter of the farm owner said a “crack” in the field was noticed earlier in the summer, and is asking for prayers that the crack doesn’t happen near the farmhouse. The farm is located near the Red River. The Associated Press reported that geologists with the University of North Dakota believe dry weather, a drop in water levels on the Red River and recent rains can form a perfect storm for something like this to occur. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.) More On WCCO.com: Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota Oaklands On 9th, 1st Apartment Building In Minneapolis, Restored To Original Glory 'They Just Want To Pretend It Didn't Happen': Farmington High School Accused Of Ignoring Student's Death State Fair Vendors Part Grateful, Part Miffed By Rain During Opening Stretch