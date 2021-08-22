McClellan: Vacation adventures of a masked man
As the delta variant of the coronavirus surged, my wife and I took a road trip to the tip of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan. We started with a couple of days in Chicago. For historical reasons, we stayed at the Sheraton Hilton downtown. That was the headquarters for the Democratic Party during the riotous convention of 1968. During what was called “the battle of Michigan Avenue,” several protesters were thrown through the hotel’s plate glass windows. One protester, thrown through the window of the bar, came to rest on the stool next to Post-Dispatch reporter Robert Sanford, who said, “As long as you’re here, I have a couple of questions.”www.starvedrock.media
