Tim Anderson misses second straight start, White Sox lose second straight game

Moncada went 3-for-5 with a run scored Tuesday in the White Sox's 5-2 win over the Blue Jays. Moncada extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a base hit in his first at-bat of the night, then added two more singles to his ledger later in the contest. Though he's posted an impressive .935 OPS during the hitting streak and moved into the No. 2 spot in the lineup Tuesday, he likely won't typically slot that high in the order when Cesar Hernandez -- who sat out for rest -- is included in the lineup.