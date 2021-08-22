Tim Anderson misses second straight start, White Sox lose second straight game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the White Sox lineup for a second consecutive day Sunday with leg soreness. Without their leadoff man and spark plug, the Sox lost for the second time in two games after Anderson had carried them to a riveting victory Friday night. The 9-0 loss Sunday followed an 8-4 loss Saturday and gave the series to the Rays, making them 3-3 against the Sox in a matchup of division leaders.chicago.suntimes.com
