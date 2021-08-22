Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Anti-immigrant sentiment leads to violence in Turkey

By Doga Celik
globalvoices.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA brawl between a group of Syrian migrants and locals in the Turkish capital of Ankara on August 12 reflected the worsening anti-immigrant sentiment in the country. Two Turkish citizens were stabbed during a confrontation, one of whom died after he was taken to a hospital. The incident led to further violence as mobs ransacked and vandalised stores, homes and cars belonging to Syrian immigrants in Ankara's Altindag neighbourhood, which is home to large number of Syrians. Police have so far detained 76 people.

globalvoices.org

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Kurz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Syrian Refugees#European Union#Inflation#Protest Riot#Syrians#Nevsinmengu#Bbc Turkish Service#Afghans#Eu#Republic People S Party#Kilicdarogluk#German Bild#Austrian#The Research Centre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
ImmigrationKSAT 12

'Afghan:' Migrant graves in Turkey testify to border perils

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A worker walks in a cemetery where unidentified migrants without ID are buried in Turkish city of Van, Turkey, that borders Iran, Monday. Aug. 23, 2021. Traffic on this key migration route from central Asia to Europe has remained relatively stable compared to previous years. But European countries, as well as Turkey, fear the sudden return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan could change that. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
ImmigrationVoice of America

Will Afghanistan Create Another Migrant Crisis for Europe?

LONDON - Six years ago, more than 1.2 million migrants from many parts of the world fled to Europe, traveling hundreds or thousands of kilometers to seek a new life in a crisis that has left deep political scars. Is the continent about to experience another refugee crisis, as millions...
Worldinformnny.com

Cyprus sends 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus on Monday sent 88 Syrian migrants back to Lebanon after they tried to reach the eastern Mediterranean island nation on two boats. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris told The Associated Press that rescue crews continue to search for one of five men who jumped overboard after police vessels intercepted their boat off Cyprus’ eastern coast. Nouris said police picked up four men, but the fifth, who was wearing a mask, flippers and a life preserver, managed to swim away.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Turkish mobs angered by homicide attack Syrian and Afghan refugees

Fiery riots in the Turkish capital pitting Turks against Syrian and other refugees led to damaged shops and homes and scores of arrests, local media reported. The unrest in the Altindag district of central Ankara began late Tuesday after the alleged stabbing of an 18-year-old Turkish man in a park by a youth described as a Syrian refugee.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Inside the perilous migrant journey into Turkey

The crossings along the mountainous 540km border between Turkey and Iran are protected by a concrete wall, a barbed-wire-topped barrier that stretches for 140km. But it does little to stop thousands of mostly young people fleeing from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran every year to leave conflict, violence, and despair behind in search for a better life. With no prospects of a decent future at home, they are forced to leap into the unknown and gamble on their quest for a dream that for many turns out to be a nightmare.
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

The Afghan refugee crisis is about to get much worse

Tens of thousands of Afghan refugees will soon need to find new homes, and many countries are preemptively closing their doors. Why it matters: The U.S. is leading what the White House calls one of the biggest airlift in history as Afghans flee from Taliban rule. That exodus will quickly become a humanitarian crisis involving the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia and the Middle East.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Turkey Steps Up Efforts to Avert Afghan Refugee Exodus

ISTANBUL - With the Taliban seizing control of Afghanistan, Turkey seeks to avert a refugee exodus, with the country already hosting over four million refugees, with about 120,000 of them from Afghanistan, according the United Nations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pledging to step up diplomatic and security efforts...
Immigrationdallassun.com

Turkey wont become Europe's 'refugee warhouse', warns Erdog

Ankara [Turkey], August 20 (ANI): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on other European countries to take responsibility for Afghans fleeing the Taliban, stating that Ankara has no obligation to be a "Europe refugee warehouse". His remarks come as desperate Afghans attempt to leave the Taliban-led country. Thousands have...
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Murders in western Turkey raise fear of ethnic violence against Kurds

Seven members of a Kurdish family in the town of Konya were killed over a dispute about livestock grazing in their neighbor's field. Kurdish activists claim it was ethnically motivated. Durrie Bouscaren reports that it comes after a string of incidents against Kurdish people this summer.
Worldpersecution.org

Turkey’s Overflowing Influence: Religious Freedom Impact | Part 1

08/23/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – The 2016 coup attempt in Turkey ushered the nation into a new chapter, one which includes a significant emphasis on foreign policy and military expansionism. Countries previously part of Turkey’s former Ottoman Empire, and countries with a significant Muslim population, are specifically targeted. The unique religious freedom concerns that were once contained within the boundaries of Turkey’s borders are now found wherever Turkey has gained influence. Equally concerning is how Turkey has leveraged those religious freedom issues of neighboring countries for Turkey’s own benefit, at the expense of the local population.
Immigrationkdal610.com

Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

VAN, Turkey (Reuters) – Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey,...
Immigrationraventribune.com

Crisis in Afghanistan: Turkey opposes refugee admission

In view of the crisis in Afghanistan, Turkey fears a large refugee movement in the West. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers that he has already reached the limit of accepting immigrants from his home country. In view of the crisis situation in Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
Worldabc17news.com

Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An air base hosting Turkish drones in the breakaway northern third of Cyprus is ratcheting up unease among neighboring countries. Cyprus and Egypt see the air station as an added instrument of instability in the east Mediterranean region. The Cypriot government views the drone deployment as Turkey using military assets to buttress its control of a region that potentially holds natural gas reserves. The leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots boasted this month that the Bayraktar TB2 drones could be scrambled much faster to “inspect the region” up to the coast of Egypt. Turkey has stationed heavy weapons and troops in northern Cyprus since the island split along ethnic lines in 1974,
Worldglobalvoices.org

Kanal Istanbul, Turkey's Middle Corridor, and the Belt and Road Initiative

Despite mounting opposition from political and civil society groups due to potential environmental and political issues, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is determined to proceed with the controversial Kanal Istanbul project, an artificial, 45-km long shipping canal that will connect the Sea of Marmara to the Black Sea. On June 26, Erdoğan attended the groundbreaking ceremony of what he referred to as his “crazy project.” Many, including the Mayor of Istanbul, scientists, retired admirals and ambassadors, and ordinary people, have criticized the project due to its environmental, economic, and security impact.
Middle Eastpersecution.org

Turkish-Backed Syrian Militias Traumatize Afrin Villages

08/25/2021 Syria (International Christian Concern) – Turkish-backed militias in Syria have committed several humanitarian violations in the past week in the Afrin region. Reports of torture and inhumane treatment and conditions have been reported in several villages by two primary Turkish-backed groups, al-Jabha al-Shamiyyah and Sultan Murad Division. Christians had previously fled the region and no longer inhabit the Afrin areas in question, though only minority groups remain now. With the current status of militia terrorist groups, it is unlikely Christians will seek to return in the near future.

Comments / 1

Community Policy