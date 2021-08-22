Anti-immigrant sentiment leads to violence in Turkey
A brawl between a group of Syrian migrants and locals in the Turkish capital of Ankara on August 12 reflected the worsening anti-immigrant sentiment in the country. Two Turkish citizens were stabbed during a confrontation, one of whom died after he was taken to a hospital. The incident led to further violence as mobs ransacked and vandalised stores, homes and cars belonging to Syrian immigrants in Ankara's Altindag neighbourhood, which is home to large number of Syrians. Police have so far detained 76 people.globalvoices.org
Comments / 1