Bengals' Joseph Ossai: Will have surgery this week

 5 days ago

Ossai is slated to have knee surgery this week for a meniscus injury that is feared to be season-ending, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. The Bengals drafted Ossai in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he had a promising start to his NFL career with five quarterback pressures and one sack in his lone preseason contest. Amani Bledsoe will have a shot for a bigger role this year if the rookie is indeed done for the season.

