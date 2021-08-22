Cancel
Kingston, NY

Paving projects, Roundabout improvements to start this week in Kingston

By Paul Kirby
Daily Freeman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.Y. – Roadway milling work is expected to begin this week along Broadway from Henry Street to Pine Grove Avenue as part of the Broadway Streetscape project. Crews are milling as needed in the area of the sewer project (from the Restorative Justice Center to Henry Street). Paving was was to have been completed in this area by Friday, Aug. 20, depending on the weather. Milling will begin this week from Henry Street to Pine Grove, and then Broadway will be fully paved from the newly constructed roundabout to Pine Grove Avenue.

