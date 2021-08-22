Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Falling down depth chart
Kris Boyd started at cornerback opposite Bashaud Breeland over Dantzler with Patrick Peterson sitting out in Saturday's preseason loss to Indianapolis. Dantzler played a significant role in the Vikings' secondary last season and looked set to compete for a starting role, but he's fallen behind Boyd on the depth chart at least in the preseason. Mackensie Alexander is likely to win the slot corner role, which means Dantzler may see limited snaps early in the season.www.cbssports.com
