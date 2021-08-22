Texans' Rex Burkhead: Makes preseason debut

Burkhead had one carry for four yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 20-14 win over the Cowboys in preseason Week 2. Burkhead made his preseason debut after dressing for the opener but not making it onto the field. All four of Houston's running backs saw action Saturday, and the Cowboys snuffed it out the Texans' ground game, which averaged 3.2 yards per carry. There is no more clarity on how Texans head coach David Culley plans to divvy up the carries among the position group, the pecking order or which one (if any) will not make the roster. What appears to be clear after two preseason weeks is that David Johnson will play on passing downs and that Mark Ingram will have a spot.