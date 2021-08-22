Cancel
Packers' Mason Crosby: Perfect in preseason debut

CBS Sports
Cover picture for the articleCrosby made both extra points he attempted in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets. Crosby has not gotten many chances to kick this preseason, as his two extra points Saturday mark his only attempts through the Packers' first two exhibition contests. Meanwhile, second-year player JJ Molson handled kicking duties in preseason Week 1. Despite the presence of Molson in camp, Crosby is set to serve as Green Bay's kicker for a 12th straight season.

