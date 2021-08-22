Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans' Davis Mills: Leads six drives, one scoring

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Mills went 10-for-16 passing for 115 yards in Saturday's 20-14 win over Dallas in preseason Week 2. Mills was under center for six drives between the second and fourth quarters, one of which resulted in points. The rookie quarterback engineered a drive of 70 yards that ended in a field goal. The Cowboys blitzed often during the game, which led to a sack of Mills and an intentional grounding by the rookie. "What's nice is that it's still preseason," Mills told Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. "Dallas did a really good job disguising some of their looks, but that gives us really good practice for the season - communicating with the line on protection, making sure we're on top of everything." None of Houston's quarterbacks distinguished themselves Saturday. The offense was 0-for-10 on third downs and didn't have a drive longer than 23 yards when the first teamers were on the field.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Texans Trading Deshaun? On One ‘Condition’

HOUSTON - Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans was in two places at once on Thursday. The QB was on the practice field … and is also on the NFL trade block. And now a new wrinkle there: A trade is not a front-burner issue. But the idea of a trade involving “conditional picks” is.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia. The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date. The Bears have an open...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mitchell Schwartz destroyed Kirk Cousins on Twitter after 3-and-out

Mitchell Schwartz threw a whole lot of shade on Viking Kirk Cousins’ 3-and-out performance in Friday’s preseason game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bad relationship with reading the situations. Sometimes he delivers. Sometimes, he absolutely, positively does not. Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is showing more of the same again, and some folks are not holding back.
NFLHouston Chronicle

Texans QB Davis Mills shows promise, but inconsistent in NFL debut

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Rookie quarterback Davis Mills made some impressive throws in his professional debut in the Texans’ first preseason game against the Packers on Saturday night, but, after one half, Mills had completed just over half of his passes and threw an interception in the red zone. Coach...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins turns back clock with power throwdown at age 61

Dominique Wilkins might be 61 years old now, but one can say the Atlanta Hawks legend is still “The Human Highlight Film.”. Wilkins earned the said nickname with his acrobatic mid-air exploits, leaving fans in awe of his athleticism and pure talent to put the basketball in the rim. While he has lost much of his athleticism with old age, it doesn’t mean he can no longer jump or put out some “highlights” for Hawks supporters and basketball fans to enjoy.
NFLhoustontexans.com

Rookie QB Davis Mills makes NFL preseason debut

Davis Mills got his first taste of NFL game action in the Houston Texans preseason opener at Lambeau Field. After Tyrod Taylor exited the game following the first offensive series, Mills entered the game and remained under center until 10:08 remaining in the third quarter. The rookie quarterback orchestrated back-to-back scoring drives, completing 11-of-22 for 112 yard and one interception in his debut.
Warren, OH27 First News

WATCH: Big hit leads to pick-six for Harding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding plays host to Youngstown East in a week two matchup Friday night. Watch the video above as Raiders’ defensive end Kincaid Tyson comes around the end and lays a big hit on the Panthers’ QB forcing an errant pass. That pass was then snatched...
NFLYardbarker

Texans Recap: Rookie QB Davis Mills Up-And-Down In NFL debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Eyes darting, reading the defense on the fly and looking confident in the pocket, Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills rifled a throw over the middle to rookie wide receiver Nico Collins. Mills delivered some sharp throws with a relatively high degree of difficulty where he...
NFLYardbarker

Texans Want One Thing from Rookie Mills

Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills is still in the orientation phase of his NFL education, learning the nuances of the game a rep at a time. Like most NFL rookie passers, Mills occasionally misreads a coverage or locks onto his primary receiver and allows defensive backs to jump on his throws for interceptions.
NFLchatsports.com

Houston Texans Final Score/Post-Game Recap: Texans 26, Packers 7

The 2021 NFL season has started to unravel across the league. From the Hall of Fame Game to today, the NFL’s preseason is underway. The Houston Texans took down the Green Bay Packers . One of the enormous problems the 2020 Houston Texans had was their inability to create turnovers....
NFLHouston Chronicle

Scottie Phillips leads Texans running backs in preseason debut

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Texans running back Scottie Phillips showed some promise while playing with the reserve units in the team’s 26-7 preseason victory at Green Bay on Saturday night. Phillips had 13 carries for 66 yards, including a 25-yard run, and he scored on a 5-yard touchdown in the...
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Preseason performance like camp

Mills completed 11 of 22 passes for 112 yards with one interception in Saturday's 26-7 win over the Packers in preseason Week 1. Mills entered early after starter Tyrod Taylor played one series and threw up a performance much like his action during camp -- some strong throws, some misses and a turnover. Mills did engineer a couple of scoring drives before giving way to Jeff Driskel early in the third quarter, which established the quarterback pecking order entering the regular season. Presuming the Texans are not in competition for a playoff spot, they'll eventually need to get Mills on the field to evaluate him as the starting QB for 2022.
NFLCBS Sports

Texans' Nico Collins: One big grab Saturday

Collins caught his only target for 24 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Packers. The rookie has made a good impression in training camp, but Collins still was treated like a depth option in the preseason opener, making his only grab of the night in the second quarter after the Texans' starters were already long gone. Anthony Miller dislocated his elbow in the game however, sidelining one of his competitors for snaps, and if Collins keeps stacking up good days in practice, the 2021 third-round pick's climb up the depth chart should continue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy