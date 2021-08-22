Texans' Davis Mills: Leads six drives, one scoring

Mills went 10-for-16 passing for 115 yards in Saturday's 20-14 win over Dallas in preseason Week 2. Mills was under center for six drives between the second and fourth quarters, one of which resulted in points. The rookie quarterback engineered a drive of 70 yards that ended in a field goal. The Cowboys blitzed often during the game, which led to a sack of Mills and an intentional grounding by the rookie. "What's nice is that it's still preseason," Mills told Aaron Reiss of The Athletic. "Dallas did a really good job disguising some of their looks, but that gives us really good practice for the season - communicating with the line on protection, making sure we're on top of everything." None of Houston's quarterbacks distinguished themselves Saturday. The offense was 0-for-10 on third downs and didn't have a drive longer than 23 yards when the first teamers were on the field.