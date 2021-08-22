Cancel
Titans' A.J. Brown: Doesn't play Saturday

 5 days ago

Brown (undisclosed) was in uniform and participated in warmups, but he didn't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Ben Arthur of the Nashville Tennessean reports. Other key players such as fellow WR Julio Jones, RB Derrick Henry and QB Ryan Tannehill also didn't take the field once the...

NFL247Sports

A.J. Brown impressed by Julio Jones' work ethic

With the addition of Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown gets to work alongside one of his role models. In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brown explained what it’s been like to play side-by-side with Jones. Everyone can see how skilled Jones is on Sundays, but Brown said that the new Titans wideout puts in a lot of work throughout the week in order to make that happen.
NFLCBS Sports

Titans' A.J. Brown: Bothered by knee again

Brown is dealing with a knee injury but should be ready for Week 1, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The wideout reportedly looked dominant early in training camp, rebounding strong after undergoing surgeries on both knees in the offseason. He then missed practice with an undisclosed injury last week, and while it doesn't sound too serious, fantasy managers aren't wrong to be concerned about another issue with Brown's knees. Brown's practice participation will need to be monitored in the coming weeks as the Titans prepare for their season opener against Arizona on Sept. 12.
NFLNBC Sports

A.J. Brown: Being Julio Jones’ teammate has been “incredible”

After campaigning hard for the Titans to trade for Julio Jones, A.J. Brown is still happy it happened. Brown was already becoming a star receiver in his own right, having started his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl in 2020, making 70 receptions for 1,075 yards with 11 touchdowns in 14 games.
NFLfantasypros.com

A.J. Brown expected to be ready for the start of the season

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that A.J. Brown should be ready for the start of the season, despite being sidelined recently with a knee injury. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Brown has been working his way back from post-season surgery on both knees, so it makes sense that the Titans have been bringing him along slowly. Nevertheless, this is encouraging news for a player many fantasy analysts predict will take the next step into elite WR1 territory in 2021. Brown has always had incredible efficiency, and now with Julio Jones playing beside him, teams won't be able to double-team him. If QB Ryan Tannehill can continue to play the way he has since taking over as the starter in Tennessee, Both WRs could finish inside the top 20 for fantasy.
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers from dialed-in model that predicted A.J. Brown's strong season

James Robinson, Mike Davis and Justin Jefferson were among the top Fantasy football sleepers in 2020. With the new NFL season kicking off in a matter of just weeks, players are now on the hunt for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. These are the players who aren't near the top of the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, but will outperform their Fantasy football 2021 average draft position. Hitting on a few of them with your 2021 Fantasy football picks is the best way to secure your league title.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Julio Jones’ fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

Wide receiver Julio Jones was traded to the Tennessee Titans earlier this summer. The former Atlanta Falcon has averaged 18.6 PPR fantasy points per game since his rookie season back in 2011. But what does Jones’ fantasy football outlook now look like, and what is his ADP in 2021? Can his dominance continue in playing opposite receiver A.J. Brown?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck is getting back out there on the football field

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is getting himself back out there on the football field. Not in the NFL, though, but as a scout team quarterback for Summit High School in Colorado. Luck called up an assistant coach at Summit he had met while at a ski resort in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Green Bay Packers Released A Quarterback On Friday

The Green Bay Packers announced a pair of roster moves this Friday before their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Nearly a week after re-signing quarterback Jake Dolegala, the Packers have decided to release him. Taking his place on the roster is cornerback Rojesterman Farris. This is the second time...
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.

