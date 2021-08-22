Titans' A.J. Brown: Doesn't play Saturday

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that A.J. Brown should be ready for the start of the season, despite being sidelined recently with a knee injury. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Brown has been working his way back from post-season surgery on both knees, so it makes sense that the Titans have been bringing him along slowly. Nevertheless, this is encouraging news for a player many fantasy analysts predict will take the next step into elite WR1 territory in 2021. Brown has always had incredible efficiency, and now with Julio Jones playing beside him, teams won't be able to double-team him. If QB Ryan Tannehill can continue to play the way he has since taking over as the starter in Tennessee, Both WRs could finish inside the top 20 for fantasy.