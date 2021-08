Garoppolo completed all three of his passes for 26 yards in Saturday's 19-16 preseason loss to the Chiefs. Garoppolo started Saturday's preseason opener and played just one drive, connecting on three short passes before putting on the headset and watching Trey Lance -- the No. 3 overall pick -- and Josh Rosen finish the game under center. Lance had the play of the night with an 80-yard touchdown throw to Trent Sherfield on his second possession; however, the rookie completed just five of 14 passes for 128 yards and a score. Garoppolo seemingly still has the starting job for now, but his leash is short, and a strong end to the preseason by Lance will only increase the pressure.