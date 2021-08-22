Cancel
Celebrities

Manny Pacquiao’s wife posts emotional message as retirement buzz swirls

By Mark Fischer
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManny Pacquiao’s wife penned an emotional message to the legendary boxer after he lost what might have been the final match of his career Saturday. “Words cannot express how proud I am of the Man you are,” Jinkee Pacquiao wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple embracing. “We your family have seen how much you have toiled , (sacrificed) and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy.

Jinkee Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao
#Retirement#Las Vegas
Entertainment
Society
Instagram
Sports
Celebrities
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Manny Pacquiao Paycheck For Ugas Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is definitely one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport. Manny Pacquiao also dropped a huge Logan Paul bombshell. Manny Pacquiao also faced off against Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas on August 21st as Errol Spence Jr could not compete due to an eye injury. However, the match did not go the way anyone would have anticipated as Yordenis Ugas shockingly defeated Manny Pacquiao with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.
Las Vegas, NVMMAmania.com

Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas full fight video highlights

Reigning WBA (Super) Welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas (27-4, 12 KO) pulled off the biggest win of his career last night (Sat., Aug. 21, 2021) live on FITE/FOX pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he upset the legendary Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KO) via unanimous decision.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Yordenis Ugas Parties With Women In Club Photos

WBA (Super) welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas defeated the eight-division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The Cuban was recently spotted partying at a club with his girlfriend, Daynara Leon, and many women and men, after beating Manny Pacquiao. She also took...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

UFC Fighter ‘Humiliates’ Manny Pacquiao After Loss

UFC star Michael Bisping recently raised some questions about the boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao for making “excuses” in the wake of his defeat to Yordenis Ugas last weekend. On short notice, the Filipino star agreed to a bout with Ugas in his first boxing match in over two years. Many...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jamie Foxx ‘Embarrassed’ By Manny Pacquiao In Video

Star Jamie Foxx recently was spotted and asked what he thought about the Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas. Jamie didn’t have much to say, but what Jamie did say really did explain what many of us thought….Manny Pacquiao ‘Owes Money’ To UFC Fighter. In a recent YouTube video, Jamie Foxx...
Las Vegas, NVUSA Today

Photos: Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas make their grand arrivals

Yordenis Ugas defends his welterweight title against Manny Pacquiao on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They made their ceremonial arrivals at the venue on Tuesday, kicking off the week’s events leading up to the pay-per-view fight. Here are images from Tuesday. All photos by Sean Michael Ham /...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Las Vegas, NVWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Dad Sad Video At Pacquiao Fight Leaks

Manny Pacquiao is set to take on welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas and FightHype.com have been on scene in Las Vegas, Nevada to cover the proceedings. Manny Pacquiao’s ‘warning’ to this popular boxer recently leaked. The outlet would have an interview with the father of a legend – Floyd Mayweather Sr,...
Las Vegas, NVYardbarker

Manny Pacquiao had to be spoon-fed by wife Jinkee after boxing loss

Manny Pacquiao needed some extra special care from his wife Jinkee after his boxing loss to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in Las Vegas, Nev. Pacquiao lost a unanimous decision to Ugas, who was a fill-in opponent after Errol Spence Jr. got hurt. The 42-year-old Filipino boxing legend suffered a cut over his left eye and had blurry vision in his right eye after the defeat.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Errol Spence Doctors Reveal Bad Diagnosis

Errol Spence Jr.’s three doctors told him he couldn’t fight Manny Pacquiao due to an injured eye, a torn retina. Yordenis Ugas will replace him on August 21st. Spence tweeted, “Went to three different doctors all said the same thing I’ll be back for the winner for sure.”. He also...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week. Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout. The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in...

