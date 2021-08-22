Cancel
Middlesex County, CT

Flash Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Middlesex; New Haven The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Middlesex County in southern Connecticut New Haven County in southern Connecticut * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 1223 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain moving into the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Haven, Milford, Middletown, Wallingford, Shelton, Naugatuck, Guilford, Southbury, Clinton, Old Saybrook, Durham, Chester, Newtown, Hamden, Stratford, Cheshire, Branford, North Haven, Monroe and Seymour. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Flash Flood Warning
