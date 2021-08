By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The Westmoreland Fair opened to the public this weekend.

The admission price is $7 to get into the fair to check out all the rides, food and games.

Today’s highlights include a performance by The Part Time Cowboys at 7 p.m. and a Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.

The fair runs through Saturday.

The full schedule of events can be found here .