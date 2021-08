Netflix's The Witcher has proven to be a huge success for the streaming platform, and star Henry Cavill is paid quite well to appear as Geralt of Rivia. According to a report from Variety, Cavill is paid $400,000 per episode of the series. From the report, it's unclear if that number is the same for both seasons of the show, or if that figure is based solely on the upcoming season of The Witcher. Variety's report also includes a number of other salaries for TV stars, including Pedro Pascal's $600,000 per episode for HBO's The Last of Us.