See, that was honest. I appreciate that.

With ND are benefiting both parties. I for one am happy with the current situation. I would like to see ND join with football of course, but am fine with them not joining as well. ND is not the savior of the ACC. FSU, VT, Miami, UNC, GT, NC State, and maybe a couple of others are the ones who hold the future of the ACC. Those schools who were expected to provide top football programs or at least regularly appear in the top 25 are the schools that need to step up. People need to stop getting angry that ND doesn't join and raise the standing of ACC football. We have schools that should be playing better, they need to step up and the ACC will be just fine. I think this ND messiah complex is left over from the old Big East days. Instead of learning from that mistake, some want to continue it.