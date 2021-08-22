Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Chicago:

Baile Tejano y Mexicano North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1492 Lewis Ave, North Chicago, IL

Baile Tejano y Mexicano Hosted By Chicago Tejano Concerts. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at North Chicago., Joe Lopez/Grupo Mazz, Michael Salgado, Obzesion, Eliseo...

Military Spouse Programs: USO Coffee Connections - Illinois Great Lakes, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 530 Farragut Avenue, Bldg 27 (2nd deck), Great Lakes, IL 60088

An in-person meet and greet with other military spouses at the USO Great Lakes center!

Bricks and Bluejackets: A LEGO Event Great Lakes, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Building 42, 2531 Sheridan Road, Great Lakes, IL 60088

Calling all LEGO® builders! Stop by the museum for a day of LEGO® fun where children of all ages can build Navy-inspired builds.

Sip N Bowl Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2616 Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Get your friends! Book your lanes! Have drinks! Eat Food! While listening to the best soundtrack!

IREF 2021 Illinois Golf Outing Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 North Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

You are cordially invited to join us for a beautiful day of golf, silent auction, followed by dinner and an IREF ministry update!