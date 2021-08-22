Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Chicago, IL

Live events North Chicago — what’s coming up

Posted by 
North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 14 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Chicago:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tb52j_0bZWTCR000

Baile Tejano y Mexicano

North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 1492 Lewis Ave, North Chicago, IL

Baile Tejano y Mexicano Hosted By Chicago Tejano Concerts. Event starts at Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm and happening at North Chicago., Joe Lopez/Grupo Mazz, Michael Salgado, Obzesion, Eliseo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHQCx_0bZWTCR000

Military Spouse Programs: USO Coffee Connections - Illinois

Great Lakes, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 530 Farragut Avenue, Bldg 27 (2nd deck), Great Lakes, IL 60088

An in-person meet and greet with other military spouses at the USO Great Lakes center!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCkFz_0bZWTCR000

Bricks and Bluejackets: A LEGO Event

Great Lakes, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Building 42, 2531 Sheridan Road, Great Lakes, IL 60088

Calling all LEGO® builders! Stop by the museum for a day of LEGO® fun where children of all ages can build Navy-inspired builds.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17eHjJ_0bZWTCR000

Sip N Bowl

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2616 Washington Street, Waukegan, IL 60085

Get your friends! Book your lanes! Have drinks! Eat Food! While listening to the best soundtrack!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4jKW_0bZWTCR000

IREF 2021 Illinois Golf Outing

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 2800 North Lewis Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

You are cordially invited to join us for a beautiful day of golf, silent auction, followed by dinner and an IREF ministry update!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
North Chicago Times

North Chicago Times

North Chicago, IL
57
Followers
201
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With North Chicago Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Chicago, IL
Government
Waukegan, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
City
Waukegan, IL
City
Golf, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#A Beautiful Day#Great Lakes#Il Rrb#Navy#Iref
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy