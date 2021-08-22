Mesquite calendar: Events coming up

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesquite:

Video Marketing for Realtors Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 754 West Mesquite Boulevard, ste 104, Mesquite, NV 89027

15 Essential Marketing Videos Every Real Estate Agent Should Create

Kids' Movie Matinee Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a Movie Matinee at the library! All kid's movies are rated G or PG. For children ages 0-17 and their caregivers. Adults must be accompanied by a child.

Bar 10 Ranch DualSport club ride - 2021 Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

Fun/scenic trails for all abilities and unparalleled access/views of the Grand Canyon near the Bar 10 Ranch and Toroweap

Preschool Storytime Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Attendance is limited to 20...

Two-night trip to Tuacahn Theater, St. George plus Valley of Fire Overton, Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV

Two-night trip to Tuacahn Theater, St. George plus Valley of Fire Hosted By Bucket List Adventures, in Bullhead City, AZ Contact Emma Salari. Event starts on Monday, 30 August 2021 and happening...