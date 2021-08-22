Cancel
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite calendar: Events coming up

Mesquite News Alert
 5 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mesquite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6q8Z_0bZWT8zL00

Video Marketing for Realtors

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 754 West Mesquite Boulevard, ste 104, Mesquite, NV 89027

15 Essential Marketing Videos Every Real Estate Agent Should Create

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072WkZ_0bZWT8zL00

Kids' Movie Matinee

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for a Movie Matinee at the library! All kid's movies are rated G or PG. For children ages 0-17 and their caregivers. Adults must be accompanied by a child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IijDc_0bZWT8zL00

Bar 10 Ranch DualSport club ride - 2021

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1030 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite, NV 89027

Fun/scenic trails for all abilities and unparalleled access/views of the Grand Canyon near the Bar 10 Ranch and Toroweap

Preschool Storytime

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Join us for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills and help children develop a love for reading! For children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Attendance is limited to 20...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzhK0_0bZWT8zL00

Two-night trip to Tuacahn Theater, St. George plus Valley of Fire

Overton, Moapa Valley, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 29450 Valley of Fire Hwy, Overton, NV

Two-night trip to Tuacahn Theater, St. George plus Valley of Fire Hosted By Bucket List Adventures, in Bullhead City, AZ Contact Emma Salari. Event starts on Monday, 30 August 2021 and happening...

Mesquite News Alert

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

