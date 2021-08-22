Cancel
Covington, TN

Covington calendar: What's coming up

Covington Digest
 5 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Covington area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYol1_0bZWT5LA00

Fury Allstar & Elite Tryouts!

Brighton, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 132 E Woodlawn Ave, Brighton, TN

Do you have cheer experience? Would you like to join a nationally recognized squad?! We invite you to tryout for our Tipton County Fury Allstar or Elite squad! To register for tryouts, go to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VXrRa_0bZWT5LA00

Wednesday King’s Kids Children’s Program

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Kimbrough Dr, Atoka, TN

Children's Program for 6th grade and younger! Join us for King's Kids – our children's Wednesday evening program! 6:45PM-8:30PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x5Tc6_0bZWT5LA00

RezMarriage & Family - Wed at 6:45pm

Munford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The Marriage and Family Ministry will be doing “The Love Dare” Bible Study starting Wednesday May 5th @6:45! This is an amazing study that will push you to love your spouse more intentionally...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsmCy_0bZWT5LA00

Question Persuade Refer

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

During this 2 hour training you will learn about the prevalence of suicide, warning signs, and how to help a suicidal person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2psDC1_0bZWT5LA00

Building Strong Brains-ACES (1.5 hour version)

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this 2 hour training you will learn how brains grow and how ACES can affect brain growth and behavior.

