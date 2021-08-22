Cancel
Glenwood Springs, CO

Live events coming up in Glenwood Springs

Posted by 
Glenwood Springs Voice
Glenwood Springs Voice
 14 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Live events are coming to Glenwood Springs.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKhUI_0bZWSemB00

Come Worship With Us At St. Barnabas Episcopal Church

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 546 Hyland Park Dr, Glenwood Springs, CO

Come worship with us at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs. Every Sunday at 10 AM, we celebrate Holy Eucharist Rite 2. All are welcome! *St. Barnabas is located at 546 S. Hyland...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wv17L_0bZWSemB00

Energetic Alignment Mindfulness Series (60+)

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 815 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Join author and mindfulness coach, Jessica Barnum in a mindfulness workshop series through the months of August and September at our Carbondale or Glenwood Spring Branch Libraries. Glenwood...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XowR_0bZWSemB00

Music on the Mountain: Valle Musico

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 51000 Two Rivers Plaza Road, Glenwood Springs, CO

Valle Musico (Jazz): Go on a musical journey with an exciting musical collaboration, Valle Musico consists of guitarists Pat Winger and John Ramo, bassist Bruce Imig, and drummer and percussionist...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoGZ3_0bZWSemB00

Worship in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Please join us for indoor worship in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church. Note that one Sunday per month we worship at Axtell Park, where all can sing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F51bI_0bZWSemB00

Vaudeville Revue Dinner Theatre

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Celebrating 11+ years of laughter, The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is a two hour family fun dinner theater show with professional talent performing a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy...

