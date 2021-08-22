Coming soon: Hot Springs Village events

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Hot Springs Village calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hot Springs Village:

Researching Arkansas History at the CALS Roberts Library Hot Springs Village, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

Researching Arkansas History at the CALS Roberts Library | Friday, August 27th | 12 PM Brian K. Robertson is senior archivist and manager of the Research Services Division at the Butler Center for...

Trevor Thomas LIVE! Hot Springs Village, AR

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

For three decades actor and entertainer, Trevor Thomas, has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with, and learn from. Trevor holds a bachelor’s degree in...

Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street Hot Springs Village, AR

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street | Friday, August 27th | 3 PM This award-winning documentary from Arkansas PBS spotlights Little Rock’s historic West 9th Street, which was once a vibrant...