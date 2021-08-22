Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hot Springs Village, AR

Coming soon: Hot Springs Village events

Posted by 
Hot Springs Village Bulletin
Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 5 days ago

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Hot Springs Village calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hot Springs Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HaaMj_0bZWSdtS00

Researching Arkansas History at the CALS Roberts Library

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

Researching Arkansas History at the CALS Roberts Library | Friday, August 27th | 12 PM Brian K. Robertson is senior archivist and manager of the Research Services Division at the Butler Center for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KWAle_0bZWSdtS00

Trevor Thomas LIVE!

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 415 Ponce De Leon Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

For three decades actor and entertainer, Trevor Thomas, has been touring America. He creates characters that people can laugh at, cry with, and learn from. Trevor holds a bachelor’s degree in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OKVR0_0bZWSdtS00

Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1101 DeSoto Blvd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street | Friday, August 27th | 3 PM This award-winning documentary from Arkansas PBS spotlights Little Rock’s historic West 9th Street, which was once a vibrant...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hot Springs Village Bulletin

Hot Springs Village Bulletin

Hot Springs Village, AR
73
Followers
151
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hot Springs Village Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hot Springs Village, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Hot Springs, AR
Hot Springs Village, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arkansas Pbs#Ar#The Butler Center#Pbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Parole recommended for convicted RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A California review board on Friday recommended that Sirhan Sirhan, the Palestinian refugee serving a life sentence for assassinating U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, be released from prison on parole. Sirhan, 77, has previously been denied parole 15 times. The latest decision by...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Residents across Louisiana’s coast Saturday were taking one last day to prepare for what is being described as a “life-altering” Hurricane Ida which is expected to bring winds as high as 140 mph (225 kph) when it slams ashore. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida churned toward the U.S. Gulf coast on Saturday, forecast to gather strength in coming hours and prompting evacuations of flood-prone New Orleans neighborhoods and oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters said it could make U.S. landfall as a dangerous Category 4 storm...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

People with delta variant twice as likely to be hospitalized: study

People who contract the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who contract the original strain, according to a study published in The Lancet on Friday. Researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated patients with COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23....

Comments / 0

Community Policy